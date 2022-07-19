Two Belgian nuclear reactors cut production due to heat

BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - Production at two Belgian nuclear reactors has been more than halved because the cooling water that serves them is too hot due to the heatwave, operator Engie said in a filing on Tuesday.

Production of the Doel 1 reactor has been cut by 240 megawatts (MW) to 205 MW and of the Doel 2 reactor by 241 MW to 204 MW. The partial outage was set to continue until Wednesday morning, according to the filing on Nord Pool, which runs the leading power market in Europe.

Like much of Europe, Belgium is currently dealing with a short-term heatwave with temperatures expected to rise well above 35C in the coming days.

