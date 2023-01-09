Two dead after small plane crashes in Russia's far north















Jan 9 (Reuters) - Two people have died after a small aircraft crash-landed in northern Russia in freezing weather, the emergencies ministry said on Monday.

The An-2 plane was carrying two crew members and 10 passengers when it crashed about 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the village of Karataika, in the Nenets autonomous region, the ministry said.

"According to a passenger on the phone, two people died. A ground team is travelling to the site on snowmobiles and by helicopter," it added.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin. Writing by Caleb Davis Editing by Gareth Jones











