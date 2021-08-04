Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Two dead, more than 40 injured in Czech train crash

2 minute read

PRAGUE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Two people died and more than 40 others suffered injuries when a fast train from Munich collided with a commuter passenger train in the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Four people who were seriously injured had been taken away by helicopter and seven others required surgery, while 31 were injured lightly in the crash near the western Czech town of Domazlice, the regional rescue service said.

"The Ex 351 went through a signal indicating Stop...and collided with a passenger train," Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said on Twitter, referring tothe express train from Munich to Prague.

TV footage on Czech Television showed the smashed driver's cabin of the fast train's locomotive, as well as the front part of the local train. Both trains remained upright on or near the tracks.

CTK news agency said emergency services deployed four helicopters after the crash, which occurred after 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) near the village of Milavce, 140 km (87 miles) southwest of Prague.

Commander Jaroslav Hrdlicka of the regional fire department said on Czech Television rescue workers were still looking for one missing person in the wreckage.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller Editing by Alison Williams and Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:27 AM UTCEuro zone business surged in July but price pressures and COVID weigh

Euro zone business activity raced ahead last month, expanding at its fastest pace in 15 years, as the lifting of more coronavirus restrictions and an accelerated vaccine drive injected life into the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed.

EuropeAthenians told to stay inside as wildfires cloud city skies
EuropeHead of Belarusian exile group found hanged in Ukraine; police open murder case
EuropeSpain's La Liga agrees to sell 10% stake to CVC for $3.2 bln
EuropeAnalysis: Tougher terms: why the EU is paying more for new COVID shots