Two dead, 10 wounded in Norway nightclub shooting, police say

Security forces stand at the site where several people were injured during a shooting outside the London pub in central Oslo, Norway June 25, 2022. Javad Parsa/NTB/via REUTERS

OSLO, June 25 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and around 10 wounded on Saturday in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said.

Public broadcaster NRK and other local media reported that the shooting had taken place at the London Pub, a popular gay bar and nightclub in the centre of the city.

"I saw a man arrive with a bag, he picked up a gun and started to shoot," NRK journalist Olav Roenneberg told the broadcaster's news website.

A suspect was apprehended nearby, police said. It was not immediately clear what was the motive for the attack.

Oslo is due to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday.

"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.

Photographs published by newspaper VG, broadcaster NRK and others showed a large gathering of emergency responders outside the London Pub, including police and ambulance workers.

Helicopters hovered above central Oslo while ambulance and police car sirens were heard across the city.

Three people were severely wounded, police told reporters at the scene, newspaper VG reported.

Oslo's university hospital said it had gone on red alert following the shooting.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Sandra Maler

