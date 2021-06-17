Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Two dead in shooting in German town, shooter on the run

1 minute read

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - A man and a woman were killed in a shooting spree in the centre of the western German town of Espelkamp, and the shooter was on the run, police said on Thursday.

Bild newspaper quoted police as saying that the situation appeared to be a case of someone "running amok". It said special police commandos were attending the scene.

Espelkamp, a town of some 20,000 people, is in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:23 AM UTCAnalysis: Biden talks down Russia, spurs allies in bid to back Putin into a corner

President Joe Biden on his first foreign foray sought to cast Russia not as a direct competitor to the United States but as a bit player in a world where Washington is increasingly pre-occupied by China.

EuropeBritain, facing airline pressure, considers easing restrictions for vaccinated travellers
EuropeBreaking ranks, Norway signals 4 rate hikes by mid-2022
EuropeHighlights of the 17-year Airbus, Boeing trade war
EuropeAnalysis: Shaken but not stirred: bond markets may weather hawkish Fed for now