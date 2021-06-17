Two dead in shooting in German town, shooter on the run

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - A man and a woman were killed in a shooting spree in the centre of the western German town of Espelkamp, and the shooter was on the run, police said on Thursday.

Bild newspaper quoted police as saying that the situation appeared to be a case of someone "running amok". It said special police commandos were attending the scene.

Espelkamp, a town of some 20,000 people, is in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.