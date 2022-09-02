Two IAEA inspectors to stay at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant permanently -Russian envoy

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks with Ukrainian Minister of Energy German Galushchenko and Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom, after Grossi and a part of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission came back from a Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at a Ukrainian checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Anna Voitenko

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Two inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will stay at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a permanent basis, Russia's ambassador to international institutions in Vienna told the RIA Novosti news agency on Friday.

An IAEA mission is currently at the plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility which has been under the control of Russian forces since March.

