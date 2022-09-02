1 minute read
Two IAEA inspectors to stay at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant permanently -Russian envoy
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Two inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will stay at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a permanent basis, Russia's ambassador to international institutions in Vienna told the RIA Novosti news agency on Friday.
An IAEA mission is currently at the plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility which has been under the control of Russian forces since March.
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones
