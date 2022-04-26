Two killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk region - governor

KYIV, April 26 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and six wounded in Russian shelling of Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk on Tuesday, the regional governor said.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that one person had been killed in the town of Nyu-York, and another in Travneve. Russian shooting was continuing along the entire front line, he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Max Hunder, editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.