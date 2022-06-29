1 minute read
Two killed by strike on residential building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv
June 29 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and three wounded by a Russian strike on a residential building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv on Wednesday morning, regional governor Vitaly Kim said.
He did not clarify whether it was a bomb or missile strike, artillery or mortar shelling.
Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
