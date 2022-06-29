Two killed by strike on residential building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

A view shows a residential building damaged by shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Mykolayiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 7, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

June 29 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and three wounded by a Russian strike on a residential building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv on Wednesday morning, regional governor Vitaly Kim said.

He did not clarify whether it was a bomb or missile strike, artillery or mortar shelling.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

