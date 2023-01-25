Two killed in knife attack on German train - Bild















BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and five injured in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany, German daily Bild reported on Wednesday, citing a federal police spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the federal police in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein confirmed that there had been a knife attack with casualties, but could not give exact figures.

Police were able to arrest a suspect, the Bild daily reported.

Police were investigating at the train station in Brokstedt, the German railway Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter, adding that some services between Hamburg and Kiel had been cancelled.

The train had been travelling between the two cities when a passenger began attacking people with a knife, according to Bild.

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More











