Two killed, several injured by Russian shelling, Kharkiv governor says

April 10 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and several injured on Sunday in the Ukrainian town of Derhachy in the northeastern Kharkiv region, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said in a Facebook post.

Russian forces had carried out 66 artillery attacks across several regions the governor said, adding:

"Two people were killed, there are casualties. As you can see, the Russian army continues to 'fight' with the civilian population, because it has no victories at the front," Synyehubov said.

Reuters could not independently verify the details.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, editing by Sujata Rao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.