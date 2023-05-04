Two killed, several injured in Serbian village shooting















BELGRADE, May 4 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and several injured in a shooting in the town of Mladenovac, 42 kilometres (26 miles)south of Belgrade, Tanjug news agency reported, quoting the ministry of interior.

"Two people are not showing any signs of life, and several were injured," Tanjug reported. The perpetrator is on the run it said.

Nova S reported on its web site that two were killed and seven injured when an unknown gunman shot from a moving vehicle.

On Wednesday a 13-year old boy shot dead nine and injured seven at a school before turning himself in.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac Editing by Bill Berkrot











