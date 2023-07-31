Two killed in shelling of Donetsk city -Russian-installed governor

July 31 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Donetsk region said on Monday that two people had been killed and four injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk city, the regional capital.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Denis Pushilin said that the casualties had occurred when Ukrainian shells hit a civilian bus. Donetsk's Russian-installed mayor separately published on Telegram pictures of a burnt-out bus.

The city of Donetsk has been under Russian control since 2014, but Ukrainian troops continue to hold positions on its outskirts and the city regularly comes under artillery fire.

Reporting by Felix Light Editing by Gareth Jones

