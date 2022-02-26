Two missiles hit Ukraine's Kyiv - Reuters witness

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Two missiles hit areas southwest of the Kyiv city centre on Saturday, a Reuters correspondent reported.

One of the missiles landed in the area close to the Zhulyany airport, he said.

Another witness said the missiles hit the area near the Sevastopol square, while the Kyiv city government said one of the missiles struck a residential building.

