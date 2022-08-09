Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says

A load of corn is poured from a truck into a grain silo on a family farm in Ravenna, Ohio, U.S., October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dane Rhys/

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships have sailed from Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports.

The Ocean Lion, which departed for South Korea, is carrying 64,720 tonnes of corn, it said, while the Rahmi Yagci is carrying 5,300 tonnes of sunflower meal to Turkey's Istanbul.

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Christopher Cushing

