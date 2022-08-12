Two more ships depart from Ukraine -Turkey's defence ministry

A view shows a ship in a sea port in Chornomorsk before the restarting of grain export, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chornomorsk, Ukraine July 29, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Two more ships left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Friday, Turkey's defence ministry said, bringing the total number of ships to depart the country under a U.N.-brokered deal to 14 and marking the first export of wheat.

Belize-flagged Sormovsky left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, carrying 3,050 tonnes of wheat to Turkey's northwestern Tekirdag province, it said. Also, Marshall Island-flagged Star Laura departed from Pivdennyi and headed to Iran, carrying 60,000 tonnes of corn.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Shri Navaratnam

