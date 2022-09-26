Two more suspects arrested over Oslo gay bar shooting

People bring flowers and rainbow flags to pay tribute to the victims as they take part in a spontaneous Pride parade, following a shooting at the London Pub, a popular gay bar and nightclub, after the official event was cancelled, in Oslo, Norway, June 25, 2022. Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB/via REUTERS

OSLO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian police said on Monday two men had been arrested on Sunday on suspicion of involvement in a mass shooting that killed two people and wounded 21 in and around an Oslo gay bar in June.

A Somali citizen in his 40s and a Norwegian one in his 30s, each with prior involvement in criminal activity, were arrested by police on Sunday, Oslo police said in a statement.

Only one suspect, named by police as Zaniar Matapour, was arrested at the scene of the June 25 shooting, while an international arrest warrant has been issued for a fourth suspect. read more

Police last week said its hypothesis that the shooting was an act of terrorism had been strengthened during its investigation.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Angus MacSwan

