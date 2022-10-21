Two people dead, one child missing after boats collide off Dutch coast -ANP















AMSTERDAM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Two people died when two boats collided in the Dutch Wadden Sea on Friday, while one child was still missing, Dutch news agency ANP reported citing local authorities.

A ferry boat and a smaller water taxi collided early on Friday morning, causing all seven people on board of the smaller boat to fall in the water. Two died and four of the people were rescued shortly after the collision.

Authorities gave no details on what caused the incident.

