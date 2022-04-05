Skip to main content
Two people found with gunshot wounds in Hamburg - Focus

1 minute read
BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - A large police operation was underway in the northern German port city of Hamburg after two people were found on street with gunshot wounds, news website Focus Online reported on Tuesday.

Police in the city tweeted that several streets were closed to traffic and pedestrians due to a large deployment of officers.

Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.