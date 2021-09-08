Skip to main content

Two people killed after gas blast hits apartment building in Russia -Ifax

A view of a gas explosion in a nine-storey residential building in the town of Noginsk, Moscow, Russia September 8, 2021. Russian Emergency Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Two people were killed after a gas explosion struck a residential building in the Russian city of Noginsk, around 50 km (30 miles) east of Moscow, on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency cited the investigative committee as saying.

"According to preliminary data, five people were injured and two have died - a man and a woman," Interfax quoted regional official Anna Tertichnaya as saying.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens

