Two people linked to France's far-right arrested in anti-terror probe -report
PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Two people linked to France's far-right movement have been arrested by the country's DGSI intelligence service as part of an anti-terrorism probe, newschannel France Info reported on Wednesday, citing a judiciary source.
Weapons had been found at one of the suspect's home, the report added.
