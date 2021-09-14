Two people missing as floods hit Gard area in Southern France

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti look at French President Emmanuel Macron as he talks to police officers during a visit to a police station of the northern neighbourhoods, on the first day of his visit to Marseille, France, September 1, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Two people were missing on Tuesday and a third was slightly injured after torrential rain hit the Gard region in southern France, local authorities said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter he would head to the Gard area later in the day.

Rescue crews were looking for two people missing in Aigues-Vives and Uchaud while a third person was slightly injured after being hit by lightning at the plant of bottled water producer Perrier in Vergese, the Gard's prefect said in a statement.

Some 800 firemen have been deployed to the area.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Gareth Jones

