Two-thirds of Spaniards over 60 have had at least a vaccine dose, PM says
Two thirds of Spaniards over the age of 60 have received at least one dose of vaccine against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday during a visit to a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) lab in Toledo.
Describing the data as "promising," Sanchez reaffirmed a national target to fully inoculate 70% of Spain's 47 million population before the end of summer.
