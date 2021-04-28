Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Two-thirds of Spaniards over 60 have had at least a vaccine dose, PM says

A health worker administers a Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Forem vaccination centre in Pamplona, Spain, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West

Two thirds of Spaniards over the age of 60 have received at least one dose of vaccine against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday during a visit to a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) lab in Toledo.

Describing the data as "promising," Sanchez reaffirmed a national target to fully inoculate 70% of Spain's 47 million population before the end of summer.

