UK ambassador to Ukraine has left the country, says foreign minister

The British and Ukrainian flags wave outside Downing Street, before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrival, in London, Britain, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday Britain's ambassador to Ukraine had left the country because of the "serious security situation" after Russia invaded.

"Our ambassador has left Ukraine because of the serious security situation," Truss told a parliamentary committee.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James

