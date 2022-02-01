UK to ask Ukraine's Zelenskiy what he wants from UK and allies -PM's spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures boarding an aircraft as he departs to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in London, Britain February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy what he wants from Britain and other allies in the face of Russian aggression, Johnson's spokesman said.

Asked what was on the agenda for a meeting between the pair in Kiev on Tuesday, the spokesman said: "We will want to hear from President Zelenskiy about his expectations of what he wants from the UK and other allies so we continue to work together."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

