UK blames Russia for cyber attacks on banks in Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attend a news conference following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 17, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday that Russia's GRU military intelligence agency was almost certainly involved in cyber attacks on Ukrainian banks this week.

"The decision to publicly attribute this incident underlines the fact that the UK and its allies will not tolerate malicious cyber activity," the British foreign ministry said.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Leslie Adler

