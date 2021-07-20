Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK concerned by Erdogan's announcement on partial reopening of Varosha

People walk inside an area fenced off by the Turkish military since 1974 in the abandoned coastal area of Varosha, a suburb of the town of Famagusta in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Harun Ucar

July 20 (Reuters) - UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain was deeply concerned by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's announcement on the partial reopening of Varosha, saying it ran contrary to UN Security Council resolutions.

"This runs contrary to UN Security Council resolutions & risks undermining the Cyprus Settlement process. We are discussing this urgently with Security Council members", Raab said on Twitter.

Turkish Cypriot authorities announced on Tuesday a partial reopening of an abandoned town for potential resettlement, drawing a strong rebuke from rival Greek Cypriots of orchestrating a land-grab by stealth. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

