Europe

UK condemns crackdown against human rights defenders in Belarus

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

July 14 (Reuters) - UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that Britain condemned what he described as an "escalation in repression" in Belarus by the authorities.

Belarusian security police searched offices and homes of lawyers and human rights activists on Wednesday, detaining at least 10 people in a new crackdown on opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko, several rights groups and media said. read more

"We call for those detained to be released immediately, along with the hundreds of other people detained on political grounds", Raab said in a statement.

