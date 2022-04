UK confirms supply of vehicles, drones and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2022. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday to confirm Britain will supply fresh weaponry to support Ukraine's defence against Russia's invasion.

"The Prime Minister confirmed that the UK is providing more defensive military aid, including protected mobility vehicles, drones and anti-tank weapons," a readout of the call published by Johnson's office said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.