UK defence minister: Putin's mobilisation an admission 'invasion is failing'

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.Tristan Fewings/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday a mobilisation of troops by Russia in Ukraine conflict was an admission by its President Vladimir Putin that "his invasion is failing". read more

"(Putin) and his Defence Minister have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill equipped and badly led," Wallace said in a statement.

"No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.