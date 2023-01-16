UK defence minister sets out further military aid package to Ukraine















LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace on Monday outlined further military support for Ukraine, confirming the supply of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and setting out a number of other details.

"Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success. This includes a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks with armoured recovery and repair vehicles," Wallace said to parliament.

The package also included:

- Eight AS90 guns

- Hundreds more armoured and protective vehicles including Bulldog personnel carriers.

- A manoeuvre support package including minefield breaching and bridging capabilities

- Dozens more "uncrewed aerial systems" to support artillery

- Another 100,000 artillery rounds

- Hundreds more sophisticated missiles including Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), Starstreak air defence, medium range air defence missiles

- A package of spares to refurbish up to 100 Ukrainian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman











