1 minute read
UK defence minister Wallace: Russia must be judged by its actions
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russia should be judged by its actions when it comes to de-escalating tension at the Ukraine border, British defence minister Ben Wallace told Sky News on Wednesday.
"We'll take Russia at its word, but we will judge them on their actions," he said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by William James, Editing by Paul Sandle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.