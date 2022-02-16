UK defence minister Wallace: Russia must be judged by its actions

British defence minister Ben Wallace attends a news conference following his talks with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russia should be judged by its actions when it comes to de-escalating tension at the Ukraine border, British defence minister Ben Wallace told Sky News on Wednesday.

"We'll take Russia at its word, but we will judge them on their actions," he said.

