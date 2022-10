LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British and European Union officials will hold technical talks this week on the Northern Ireland Protocol, RTE reporter Tony Connelly said on Twitter, referring to the part of the Brexit deal that governs cross-border trade with the province.

