UK finance ministry's top economist to join OECD















LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Friday that its top economist, Clare Lombardelli, will become the chief economist at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development after the country's next budget in March.

Lombardelli has worked in the British government since 2005 after starting her career at the Bank of England.

