UK forces have finished military training in Ukraine -minister

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain has finished its military training activities in Ukraine and the only remaining UK troops in the country are there to protect the ambassador, Britain's Armed Forces minister James Heappey said on Thursday.

Britain had supplied defensive weapons and training personnel to Ukraine.

"Within Ukraine itself, there is a small force that remains for the purposes of protecting the ambassador and her team," Heappey told BBC Television. "Beyond that, all of our training activity alongside the Ukrainians has been ceased and we've been very clear throughout that there will be no UK involvement in any conflict in Ukraine."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle

