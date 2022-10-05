UK foreign minister Cleverly: Putin has long history of sabre-rattling















LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Foreign minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday Britain was listening carefully to nuclear threats made by Russian President Vladimir Putin but that Putin had a long history of "sabre-rattling".

Asked whether Russian nuclear threats had to be taken seriously, Cleverly told BBC radio: "We always listen carefully ... to what Vladimir Putin is saying. We also recognise of course that he has a long history of sabre-rattling."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.