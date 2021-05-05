Skip to main content

EuropeUK foreign minister Raab: We're looking for constructive, calibrated approach to China

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives as G7 foreign ministers meet at Lancaster House in London, Britain, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Group of Seven countries are looking for a "constructive, calibrated approach" to China, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday following a foreign ministers' meeting in London.

"We're all looking for a constructive, calibrated approach; engaging where there's scope to do so on things like climate change and being very clear on the values we hold dear," Raab told reporters.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 3:07 PM UTCScotland's electoral bid for independence vote too close to call - poll

The Scottish National Party's bid to win a clear mandate for having another independence referendum was balanced on a knife edge on the eve of Thursday's parliamentary election, with polls showing the expected result was too close to call.

EuropeHands off my hijab! Young Muslim women protest proposed French ban
EuropeFar-right crime hits record high in Germany
EuropeUK foreign minister Raab: We're looking for constructive, calibrated approach to China
EuropeFrance's Macron commemorates Napoleon's 'ode to political will'