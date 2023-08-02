UK and German leaders discuss 'concerning situation' in Niger

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned what they called recent attempts to "undermine democracy, peace and stability" in Niger, a statement from Sunak's office said on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz discussed the concerning situation in Niger," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement after a military junta ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his government.

"The UK and Germany have both condemned the recent attempts to undermine democracy, peace and stability in the country."

France and a number of European countries have been flying their citizens out of the West African nation with military planes after a coup last week.

The German foreign ministry on Tuesday urged its nationals in Niger to take up an offer from the French authorities to join their evacuation flights.

Britain, which has advised against all travel to the country, has requested that its citizens wishing to leave Niger to register their presence as soon as possible and remain indoors.

"The Prime Minister welcomed our shared efforts to uphold stability and protect our nationals in Niger," the spokesperson said.

