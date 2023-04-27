UK and Germany to work together on developing advanced tank ammunition















LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Britain and Germany will work together on the next phase of development for advanced armour-piercing tank ammunition, Britain's Ministry of Defence said, adding that they were also open to other countries joining the cooperation.

"The standardised ammunition will not only benefit battlefield collaboration with many of our NATO allies, but has important export potential for UK and German defence industry partners," Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in the statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.