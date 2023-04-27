UK and Germany to work together on developing advanced tank ammunition

FILE PHOTO-British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto in Rome, Italy February 9, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Britain and Germany will work together on the next phase of development for advanced armour-piercing tank ammunition, Britain's Ministry of Defence said, adding that they were also open to other countries joining the cooperation.

"The standardised ammunition will not only benefit battlefield collaboration with many of our NATO allies, but has important export potential for UK and German defence industry partners," Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in the statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

