UK grants Ukrainian refugees free access to healthcare

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain will allow Ukrainian war refugees immediate access to its publicly-funded healthcare system free of charge, the department of health and social care said on Thursday.

"It's our moral duty to ensure any Ukrainian arriving in England, after being forced out of their home country by the Russian invasion is able to access the healthcare they might need, without worrying about the cost," health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

