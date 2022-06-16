UK to host Ukrainian leaders to discuss reconstruction

British International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks during an event to launch a free trade deal with Mexico, in London, Britain May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain will welcome representatives from Ukraine and business leaders on Friday to discuss how UK companies can help rebuild key infrastructure in Kyiv.

Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will seek to promote collaboration between British companies in infrastructure, energy and transport, and Ukrainian public and private organisations to help repair damaged and destroyed infrastructure.

Trevelyan will also announce changes to trade remedy measures, including reallocating ring-fenced market access for steel imports from Russia and Belarus to other countries including Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February, sending weapons and imposing sanctions on Moscow.

The support provided on Friday will form part of a UK commitment to provide a combined economic, humanitarian and military support package worth around $3 billion.

The European Union has also proposed support to help Ukraine rebuild once the war with Russia ends.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.