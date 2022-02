UK imposes asset freeze on Russia's Putin and Lavrov

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain imposed sanctions to freeze the assets of Russia's President Vladimir Putin for launching an invasion of Ukraine, and of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who it said was a key decision maker in Russia's government, according to its UK sanctions list.

