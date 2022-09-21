UK lawmaker says Aiden Aslin among prisoners released by Russian-backed forces -statement

A still image, taken from footage of the Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, shows British citizen Aiden Aslin captured by Russian forces during a military conflict in Ukraine, in a courtroom cage at a location given as Donetsk, Ukraine, in a still image from a video released June 8, 2022. Video released June 8, 2022. Supreme Court of Donetsk People's Republic/Handout via REUTERS TV ATTENTION

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Robert Jenrick on Wednesday said Aiden Aslin was among the prisoners released by Russia on Wednesday following a mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"I am delighted that my constituent, Aiden Aslin, and the other British prisoners of war held captive by the Russian authorities have finally been released and are on their way back to the UK," Jenrick said in an emailed statement.

Aslin was captured earlier this year then sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine.

Reporting by William James Editing by Chris Reese

