UK military intelligence says Russia still poses significant threat to Kyiv

A wreck of a Russian tank is seen on the front line in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

March 29 (Reuters) - Russia poses significant threat to Kyiv through their strike capability even though Ukrainian forces continue localised counter attacks to the north west of the city, British military intelligence said on Tuesday.

Russian forces have maintained their offensive on Mariupol with continuous heavy shelling of the city, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. "However the centre of the city remains under Ukrainian control."

Elsewhere, Russian forces are maintaining blocking positions while attempting to reorganise and reset their forces, it added.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.