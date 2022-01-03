Skip to main content
UK officials expect deal on Channel migrant crisis after French election - The Times

Border Patrol agents bring migrants into Dover harbour on a boat, after they tried to cross the channel, in Dover, Britain, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Jan 3 (Reuters) - British officials are working on plans for a deal to tackle the Channel migrant crisis later in the year as the government does not think reaching an agreement with France is possible before elections in April, The Sunday Times reported.

The UK government is developing proposals that could be tabled "once the heat of the election is over" in the hope that the winner will return with their own "realistic" plans for tackling the crisis, the newspaper said, citing Senior Home Office staff.

