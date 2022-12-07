UK orders thousands more anti-tank weapons















LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain has ordered thousands of new anti-tank weapons in a 223 million pound ($272.04 million) deal with Swedish manufacturer Saab (SAABb.ST), the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The new weapons will be assembled at a Thales (TCFP.PA) facility in Belfast, Northern Ireland and delivered to the British Army. Britain has previously donated some of its stockpiles of the weapons to Ukraine.

“These next generation light anti-tank weapons have played a decisive role in supporting Ukraine’s army," defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

The Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon (NLAW) is a shoulder-launched missile system that can be operated by a single soldier.

($1 = 0.8197 pounds)

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and William James











