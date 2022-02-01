UK PM Johnson arrives in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures boarding an aircraft as he departs to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in London, Britain February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid heightened tensions with Russia.

"As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it," Johnson said on Twitter ahead of landing.

