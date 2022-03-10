UK PM Johnson says he fears Russia will deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a Prime Minister's Questions session at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, March 9, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he feared Russia would deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine.

"The stuff that you're hearing about chemical weapons, this is straight out of their playbook," Johnson said in an interview with Sky News.

"They start saying that there are chemical weapons that have been stored by their opponents or by the Americans, and so when they themselves deploy chemical weapons, as I fear they may, they have a sort of ... fake story, ready to go."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.