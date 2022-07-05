Boris Johnson to Zelenskiy: Ukraine can retake territory from Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy walk at Mykhailivska Square, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 17, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a call on Tuesday he believed Ukraine's military could retake territory recently captured by Russian forces, a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.

Johnson also updated Zelenskiy on the latest British military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks, the spokeswoman said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.