Boris Johnson to Zelenskiy: Ukraine can retake territory from Russia
LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a call on Tuesday he believed Ukraine's military could retake territory recently captured by Russian forces, a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.
Johnson also updated Zelenskiy on the latest British military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks, the spokeswoman said.
