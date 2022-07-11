UK PM Johnson's replacement to be announced on Sept 5 - Conservative party

The entrance to 10 Downing Street is seen, in London, Britain July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - The Conservative Party will announce the replacement for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sept. 5 following a vote among party members under rules agreed by the party's officials on Monday.

The Conservative Party said the postal ballot of party members would be a choice between two candidates to be selected under an expedited process to whittle down the field from the 11 candidates who have declared so far.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

