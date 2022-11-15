UK PM Sunak urgently looking into reports of missile strike in Poland
Nov 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a tweet on Tuesday said his country was urgently looking into reports of a missile strike in Poland and will support allies as they establish what happened.
"We are also coordinating with our international partners, including NATO," Sunak said.
Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter
