UK PM Sunak urgently looking into reports of missile strike in Poland

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS

Nov 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a tweet on Tuesday said his country was urgently looking into reports of a missile strike in Poland and will support allies as they establish what happened.

"We are also coordinating with our international partners, including NATO," Sunak said.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

